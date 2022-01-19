In the most recent hours, the arrival of the Spanish defender Jorge Meré to the eagles of América has been made official, the former Koln player from Germany arrives in Coapa as one of the reinforcements most required by Santiago Solari who demanded the arrival of a center back to All coast.
The arrival of Meré was not easy to achieve, since the eagles paid several million dollars to Koln for the Spaniard, and Jorge has also been signed a juicy salary contract, however, there was a really important factor for this transfer to be materialize successfully and not fall like others who have let go in Coapa in this market, it is about the presence of Álvaro Fidalgo.
Víctor Díaz de Récord reports that Álvaro Fidalgo was directly in charge of convincing his compatriot and friend to arrive in Mexico with the America eagles, Solari’s ‘8’ gave Meré the best references regarding the Coapa nest as a whole and His presence was crucial for the defender to opt to leave the Bundesliga and venture into this new stage of his career in Mexican soccer. The Spaniard will not be considered for the next round and his debut is expected to take place after the FIFA date.
#Jorge #Meré #opted #America #Álvaro #Fidalgo
Leave a Reply