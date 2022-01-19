The General Command of Sharjah Police arrested a driver of Gulf nationality, who fled, leaving his vehicle after causing a 6-vehicle collision, which resulted in the death of a girl and a woman of Asian nationality, 14 minutes after the accident.

In detail, a report was received to the Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police General Command yesterday evening, stating that a six-vehicle collision occurred at a traffic intersection on Sheikh Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi Street, as a result of excessive speed, which resulted in a series of collisions between other vehicles that were parked at The intersection, which resulted in the death of a girl and a woman of Asian nationality, and the injury of five others, their injuries were between minor and medium, and the driver fled immediately after the accident.

Sharjah Police called on motorists to be vigilant, adhere to the rules of traffic, and abide by the speed limits on the emirate’s roads, as they are a major cause of accidents that result in loss of life, stressing that they are not negligent in applying the law to violators of traffic and traffic regulations, and trying to escape from patrols. traffic, and all that poses a threat to the lives of road users.



