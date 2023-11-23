Bagnaia and Martin pose at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste (Valencia), where the World Championship is being held this weekend. Biel Aliño (EFE)

When they were just beginning to glimpse their opportunity to one day reach MotoGP, Jorge Martín and Pecco Bagnaia played a few games of the competition’s video game to kill some time during the long Grand Prix afternoons. There they competed with the virtual version of their idols, with whom they later came to share the grid. Now, those friendly fights in front of the TV in his room during his journey in Moto3 have been transformed into a real fight that reaches its climax this weekend at the Valencia GP. Both, in a scenario of complete equality on the back of the Ducati, the best bike on the grid, are playing for the 2023 title in the last event of the year.

“I come with enthusiasm, I am more relaxed because I find it difficult. In the end it doesn’t just depend on me,” acknowledges the Spanish candidate, who is looking for the first win from him. His goal is to go out and win both races. “The first thing is to win the sprint and then see what possibilities we have and how to apply some type of strategy on Sunday,” he adds. Escaping ahead may not be enough. 21 points separate him from the current world champion in the table with 37 remaining to be shared. Maybe he needs to put rivals in the way. Two fifth places are enough for the Italian to lift his second consecutive crown, a milestone that only Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez have achieved since the MotoGP era began in 2002.

More information

Martín has the support of the fans and the familiarity of a track where he has never left and has accumulated six podiums in nine participations in all categories, with two victories. Bagnaia, on the other hand, has suffered much more in Cheste, where he retired three times and only has one victory, his only podium finish at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in his ten World Cup seasons. The mathematics is in his favor: he only needs to add 16 points to retain the crown. If he gets four points in the short race on Saturday – it would be worth it with a victory and a third place for the Madrid native – he will be able to celebrate the championship before the long test on Sunday. “I’m going to give my best, on Saturday I want to attack. As it goes we will see what we do on Sunday, but the first thing is to look for the first row of the grid,” says the number one.

The Turin native already felt butterflies in his stomach and drove more tense than usual in his final duel for the title with Fabio Quartararo last year, which he arrived in a similar situation on the same stage. Then it was enough for him to finish ninth on Sunday to become champion and debut his record in the premier category. His great mentor, Rossi, lost two match points, leading to the final event in 2006 and 2015. The first was due to a fall and the second as a result of a penalty. These experiences were reviewed at home by his pupil, who was meticulous even in studying the history of the competition, and the teacher and student discussed them before going out to film.

Bagnaia, in short, already knows what it means to defend the lead to tie the title, an experience that calms him on the eve of this deja vu. “I understand that pressure better and that will help me manage it better, but the pressure always increases as the days go by,” she says. At his side will be his family and also all his colleagues from the VR46 Academy, including the boss: “Valentino helps me analyze and understand well all the things that happen, and it is very good to have him by my side these days” . Before traveling, he watched a video from the couch at home with the best moments of his emotional coronation last year.

The man from Madrid has also surrounded himself with his hard core, and trusts in his family’s fortune-telling skills. “My mother and my grandmother are half witches, so we will have to listen to them,” he jokes about the prediction of Susana, his parent. The father, who watches from afar as his son poses next to the defender of the crown next to the trophy as the sun sets on the Ricardo Tormo circuit, is more pragmatic, but also confident. “Here we are, suffering, but as long as there is life there is hope,” he says as he steps on the finish line that can still fulfill the most remote dreams of the Martín Almoguera family.

“He has more options than people give him, and not because he is his friend. There are 37 points left and this is something new for everyone. In a circuit as small as Valencia it is possible. Jorge only has one option, to go put on a show and attack,” says Aleix Espargaró, who arrives injured but will try to run to help his good friend and neighbor in Andorra. The veteran driver from Granollers is not the only one who encourages his compatriot these days. “It is still possible,” Álex Crivillé harangues him. “Many things can happen, it’s uphill, but you have to keep your sword sharp, because you never know,” Dani Pedrosa reminds him.

Nobody in the paddock The intense and magnificent battle is resolved, and whatever happens there will be tension, nerves and a lot of emotion when the motorcycles roar this Friday. Curiously, the personal trainers of both pilots have given them the same slogan, a song cruyffist: “Don’t think, just enjoy.” Everyone agrees that we are facing a spectacular ending.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.