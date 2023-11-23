Ukraine sent a note to the Polish Foreign Ministry after the death of two drivers at the border

The Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw sent a note to the Polish Foreign Ministry demanding that the border be unblocked for Ukrainian carriers after the second driver died in line in front of the Korczewa checkpoint. This was announced by the head of the diplomatic mission Vasily Zvarych. Appeals were also transferred to the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs and administration.

Restrictions on the movement of cargo transportation by Polish protesters pose a threat to the life and health of people and cause a significant threat to the safety and order of traffic on public roads. Everyone has the right to protest and defend their position. But the chosen form, time and duration of collection in difficult weather conditions create a real threat to life and health, as well as the safety of people Vasily Zvarych Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland

The diplomat added, referring to the provisions of Poland’s Law on Assemblies, that the Polish authorities have the right to disperse protests because they threaten order and traffic safety on public roads.

Earlier, Zvarych said that Polish carriers were inflicting a painful stab in the back to the republic. According to him, the corridors of solidarity between Ukraine and the European Union (EU) are under threat.

Myśl Polska columnist Przemyslaw Piasta emphasized that there is now a transport war going on between the countries due to the desire of Polish carriers to protect the market from Ukrainian competitors.

Related materials:

Since the beginning of the blockade of the checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, two drivers have died

The first case was reported on November 12 by Deputy Minister of Territorial Development of Ukraine Sergei Derkach on his Facebook page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited).

He clarified that the 54-year-old driver died in a parking lot near the Dorogusk-Yagodin checkpoint; the causes of death are being investigated.

Final information about the cause of death will be provided by the Polish prosecutor’s office after studying all the details, but so far there is no reason to believe that the death occurred due to unnatural causes Sergei Derkach Deputy Minister for Territorial Development of Ukraine

The second incident occurred on November 23 at the Korcheva-Krakovets checkpoint, about which it was broadcast on the “Public” TV channel. told Vice-President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Vladimir Balin.

This morning we received information that a driver died overnight in a parking lot in Korchevo. This, unfortunately, is the second death since the beginning of the blockade. Vladimir Balin Vice-President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine

A day earlier, Balin said that the Ukrainian economy had lost over 400 million euros due to the blocking of borders. He called the current situation catastrophic.

Ukrainian business associations called on Zelensky to resolve the border issue with Poland

Ukrainian unions of employers and road carriers called on the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky to intervene in the situation with the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Poland.

The demands of Polish strikers are insolent and violate Poland’s obligations under international treaties, and sometimes constitute direct interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and are discriminatory statement of the unions of employers and road carriers of Ukraine See also The chaotic eccentric of British Conservatives

The business associations added that direct losses to the Ukrainian economy exceeded 400 million euros, and taking into account fines, penalties and loss of contracts, the number goes into the millions.

Earlier, the director of the international road transportation department of the ZAMMLER group, Alexander Kirilyuk, said that every day Ukrainian logistics companies are losing more than 160 thousand euros due to the current situation.

Related materials:

What is known about the blocking of the Ukrainian-Polish border?

The first reports of possible border blocking appeared at the end of October. The Association of Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers “Ukravtoprom” expressed fears that the border between Ukraine and Poland could be closed until the end of 2023, as Polish carriers intend to go on strike at the border on November 3.

The reason for the strike was said to be excessive competition following the liberalization of international transport between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union (EU).

On October 31, a representative of the State Border Service (SBS) of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that Kyiv received a warning from Warsaw about the threat of closing the border.

The Ukrainian embassy sent a note to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a request to prevent such a situation, noted the Ambassador of the Republic Vasily Zvarych.

Kyiv’s efforts were unsuccessful; on November 6, it became known that Polish carriers began to block automobile checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Several dozen carriers joined the action. They blocked passage to three border crossings and stopped allowing commercial vehicles through. Protesters demand the introduction of commercial restrictions for Ukrainian carriers and limit their number.

Protests by Polish truckers near the border with Ukraine are caused by losing competition with Ukrainian carriers due to the low price of their services. One of the organizers of the action, businessman Jacek Sokul, explained that Ukrainian truckers carry out external and internal transportation cheaper than Polish ones. He complained that because of this he was forced to reduce his staff by 40 percent.

By November 8, truckers blocked the Yagodin-Dorogusk, Rava-Russkaya-Hrebenne, and Krakovets-Korchova checkpoints. Protesters are only allowing humanitarian aid, buses, perishable food and fuel through.

On November 13, it was reported that Ukrainian truckers wait 10 days to leave Poland – the waiting time in line is 226 hours. By this time, about 1.3 thousand trucks had gathered at the checkpoint in Dorohusk.

On November 14, the State Border Service of Ukraine clarified that the states were unable to agree at the negotiations to unblock the checkpoints located on the border for Ukrainian carriers.

On November 23, Polish carriers began blocking the fourth Medika-Shegeni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Polish farmers said they would join the truckers’ protest because they were among the first to suffer.

It also became known that the Ukrainian authorities are going to file lawsuits for damages due to the blocking of checkpoints on the border with Poland.

The European Commission has announced its intention to punish Poland for blocking border crossings with Ukraine, as corridors of solidarity with the European Union are under threat.

Vice-president of the Polish think tank Warshaw Enterprise Institute Sebastian Stodolak noted that the Polish authorities will listen to the demands of protesting carriers on the border with Ukraine. The corresponding decision may be made in December.