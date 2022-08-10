The actor Jorge Guerra Wiese, who plays ‘Jaimito’ in “Al fondo hay lugar”, has received praise, but also criticism for his work in the teleseries. In social networks, some rumors circulate that he had preferences in the casting; however, the artist breaks his silence in this interview for La República. Also, he talks about his career, his character and his colleague Aaron Picasso.

Jorge Guerra is 24 years old. age. He was born in Lima. She finished business administration at the Zegel IPAE school, but at the same time, she took acting courses at the Cultural Center of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and workshops at the Stella Adler Acting Studio. “I’ve been an actor since I was a child” says the young artist.

Jorge Guerra Wiesse plays Jaimito in “In the background there is a place”. Photo: Instagram / Jorge Guerra

Jorge Guerra and his admission to “In the background there is room”

– What do you consider to have been your most important work before entering “Al fondo hay lugar”?

I made an independent film called “La bronca” and it came out in 2019. It was my first professional job and I shared an incredible experience with the actors Rodrigo Palacios and Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño.

Jorge Guerra worked on the movie “La bronca”. Photo: Instagram / Jorge Guerra

– How was your admission to “In the background there is room”? Did they call you for the casting?

I had three castings. I’ve never had so many casting calls for a role. I did the first casting alone, the second was with Karime, the third with Erick Elera. Yes, they contacted me on Instagram.

– Do you think you had it easy?

I had a lot of Fun. On that side, it was not difficult, but the competition always exists.

Jorge Guerra Wiesse in the casting to play Jaimito in “Al fondo hay lugar”. Photo: Capture America TV

– Why did you choose to play ‘Jaimito’?

They told me that was the character and I just had to accept it. He made me very happy when they told me because from there I began to create ideas of how I was going to carry it and with whom I was going to work more often. The González seemed much more fun to me, it was a challenge for me, something totally different from what I had done before. I was very excited and well, I did not choose the character, the character was given to me .

– About your partner, the actress Karime ScanderDo you think you have managed to have good chemistry with her?

Yes, I think there is chemistry. The two of us work really well together and support each other before every scene. I love spending time with her , is a very hard-working girl, very smart, always attentive, sometimes much more attentive than me, really. She helps me to be able to focus on the scene. I like working with her.

Jorge Guerra and Karime Scander. Photo: Instagram / Karime Scander

– Many have compared Joel with Jaimito, but do you think there is a difference?

There is a total difference. The personalities are different. Jaimito is more reserved, Joel is more bossy, Jaimito has a lot of doubts about the things he will do and Joel is very independent. The stories, although they look a bit alike, but that’s where the resemblance ends.

– Is Jorge Guerra also infatuated like Jaimito?

Yes, but I’m not that impulsive. I try to think much more things, but Yes, I can consider myself infatuated.

– Which actor do you admire most in the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar”?

I can’t answer that question for you. They all seem like great actors and actresses to me. I have worked with everyone, everyone supports me, everyone gives me something different and unique. The one I work with the most is Erick Elera.

Jorge Guerra Wiesse plays Jaimito in “In the background there is a place”. Photo: Instagram / Jorge Guerra

Jorge Guerra responds to rumors and criticism

– Mónica Sánchez said that you come from a family of actors. Who in your family is also an actor?

I am not related to Andrés Wiese , our surnames are spelled differently. Relatives of mine who act, well, my godfather has the same name as me, Jorge Guerra He was a theater actor and he is a teacher, he has worked here and in the United States, he is one of my heroes. I’ve talked to him a lot about his career and he’s always inspiring.

And as an actress I have to my cousin Alejandra Guerra who is his daughter. She is also an example for me, she has an extensive career, she has done theater, cinema and television. For me, she is my favorite actress, I have told her and without roche I say it.

– On TikTok it is said that you are the nephew of someone from the production team of “Al fondo hay lugar” and that there was a ‘rod’ out there. It’s true?

That’s a lie. I don’t have anyone working on the channel. I didn’t know anyone before coming here, I don’t have any family . Stick? I have never had a stick to work with. I have never been given a job . I’ve always dusted myself off to get ahead, people can speculate what they want, but that’s a lie. Finally, I know what it is to do castings, I know what it is to fight for a role and they will never give me a job for a stick, Even if he has relatives or whatever, I wouldn’t let that happen.

– What would you say to those who criticize you because you are not the original actor who played Jaimito?

I would tell them that they are welcome to see my work. Whether they like it or not, I continue to work for everyone. I’m not trying to replace someone. I think that the work of the two actors who gave him life is there, it still remains. I respect both of them a lot. For me they are colleagues. Now I can give my best. I can’t expect everyone to be happy with me, but I can do my best. I’m doing it with a lot of love and dedication.

Jorge Guerra Wiesse plays Jaimito in “In the background there is a place”. Photo: Capture America TV

Jorge Guerra talks about Aaron Picasso, the original ‘Jaimito’

– What do you think of Aaron Picasso’s work with Jaimito? He has referred to you on social mediahas asked that they respect you and not criticize you.

He started it all, so Without your work, I wouldn’t be working right now. . what i can say is thanks for saying that . I respect your work and I hope you do well. Aaron created a role that people are going to love anyway, that must be appreciated and admired because it is not easy to create a role and for people to remember it, it is not easy.

– Do you think you’re playing a better role than the ‘old Jaimito’?

Nope, I will never believe myself better than anyone. For me, every actor has something to give and a different energy. If he did a particular job, that’s his. I am doing my job now. So, one is never better than another. There are no comparisons and no way to know who is better or worse.

– Do comparisons with Aaron Picasso bother you?

They don’t bother me, but I don’t think they should. It’s like asking you, which is the best Spider-Man. For many people, Tom Holland is better, for others it is Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. I love all three, but each one did something different. Here it is the same. Equal it’s hard to be able to fill someone else’s shoes there will always be criticism. That’s why, I find the comparisons meaningless.

Jorge Guerra talks about Aaron Picasso, the first ‘Jaimito’. Photo: captures America TV

Jorge Guerra’s dream

– Lastly, do you like theater or television more?

Everything is cute. I love theater, television and cinema. I feel in a friendly, loving and warm space when I am in each of them.

– So, the administration you left behind.

I do not know. A dream of mine is to have a pasta business and be able to manage it with my mother . I will always continue to do acting, but I do not deny that I will apply my knowledge of administration later on.