Navojoa, Sonora.- With a home run by Jorge Flores in the opening of the third chapter, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Mayos de Navojoa 2-0at the start of the first series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

With this result, those led by Óscar Robles put their numbers at two wins and one loss, while the May tribe left their record at one success and two setbacks.

THE SERPENTINE

The win was scored by Geno Encina, working for five and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits, giving away three walks and hitting five rivals, then Anthony Herrera, Rafael Córdova, Felipe Arredondo, Jeff Ibarra, Carlos Morales and Brandon Koch retired the ninth in order to earn his second save of the season.

The undeserved setback went to Édgar Torres, after staying on the hill for five innings, one run and three strikeouts, he was helped by Francisco Haro, Jonathan Partida, Fabián Anguamea and Max Kuhns finished.

OFFENSIVE

The Blue and Whites made the first run in the third set when Jorge Flores set a shot off Édgar Torres and deposited the ball between the left and central fields.

Algodoneros in the sixth inning left two men on the mats when José Heberto Félix was dominated with a grounder to the second mat.

In the ninth round, Guasave made a second run of the match when Ángel Erro opened the shootout with a double and Francisco Hernández with a shot of the same dimensions to right field sent Ciro Norzagaray to promised land, who had entered to run as a pinch hitter.

FOR TODAY

For the second of the series that will start at 8:30 p.m., Sinaloa time, manager Óscar Robles will send Matt Pobereyko to the center of the diamond, while Homar Rojas, helmsman of the Sonoran tribe, will send Luis Payán.