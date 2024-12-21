Jorge Fernández has revealed in the podcast ‘I have a Plan’ the complicated health problems he has faced in recent years. During the interview, the well-known Antena 3 presenter explained that his physical deterioration was due to two main causes: Lyme disease and mercury poisoning due to excessive consumption of tuna for years. The presenter said that he contracted Lyme disease after the bite of a tick. This condition, known for causing extreme fatigue, dizziness and joint pain, among other symptoms, greatly complicated his daily life. Fortunately, early diagnosis allowed the infection to be controlled, although the health problems did not stop there. Fernández continued to feel bad and the tests showed alarming imbalances. Related News standard No The current life of Paloma López, the former hostess of ‘La Ruleta de la Suerte’: why she left the program and her current job The young woman, who was in charge of uncovering the panel letters on Jorge Fernández’s show, announced his departure in 2015. After several tests, doctors detected very high levels of mercury in his body. This finding led him to examine his diet, discovering that the daily consumption of tuna, a practice he maintained for more than 15 years, was the source of the problem. Jorge explained that he always believed that tuna was a healthy food, rich in protein and omega 3, ideal for his active lifestyle and his gym workouts. However, the excess took its toll. Fernández did not know that this type of fish tends to accumulate mercury in its tissues due to marine pollution, which can cause poisoning. “What seemed healthy to me ended up being my enemy,” he confessed. Benefits and risks of tuna Tuna is an excellent source of high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids, essential for the proper functioning of the heart and brain. It also contains B vitamins, selenium and minerals such as phosphorus, which strengthen the immune system and promote metabolism. Its low fat content makes it a popular choice for those looking for a balanced and healthy diet. However, excessive consumption of tuna can carry significant health risks. As we have mentioned, larger varieties of this fish, such as bluefin tuna, tend to accumulate mercury in their tissues due to marine pollution. Ingesting it in large quantities or on a regular basis can cause poisoning that affects the nervous system, causing problems such as fatigue, dizziness, memory loss and kidney damage. Related news standard No Ni Que Fuerámos Pablo Motos’ reaction after the incident with ‘La Revuelta ‘ that many expect: «What guests have I taken away from you? Tell me!” Maria Sánchez Palomo standard No Jorge Jorge Javier Vázquez’s diary opens up about the death of Mila Ximénez: “I say it in public for the first time” Mari Carmen ParraTo avoid adverse effects, experts recommend consuming tuna in moderation, alternating it with other sources of proteins such as chicken, eggs or legumes. It is important to pay special attention in the case of pregnant women, children and people with vulnerable immune systems. .

