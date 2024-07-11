MARSHFIELD, Vermont.– Remnants of Hurricane Beryl caused damaging flooding in Vermont on Thursday, one year after catastrophic flooding inundated parts of the state.

Water covered, washed away or filled roads with debris in the area after heavy rainfall began Wednesday. Several rescues were reported Wednesday night and some towns were under evacuation orders.

Areas of central Vermont that were hit hard by flooding last July were among the hardest hit. Water flooded streets and highways in the town of Barre.

Beryl, which made landfall in Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, was a post-tropical cyclone that brought tornadoes and flooding to the area between the Great Lakes and northern New England, after leaving millions of people without power in the Houston area.

Parts of northern New York and New England, including Vermont, remained under flood watches or warnings Thursday morning. Thunderstorms associated with Beryl were expected across much of the East Coast through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Vermont, the weather service said Wednesday that the storm “will not be like the catastrophic flooding last July, but still poses real risks where flash flooding occurs.”

In a report late Wednesday, the state’s emergency management agency said there had been an unspecified number of evacuations and road closures due to flooding, especially in the central part of the state.

The agency urged residents and visitors “to seek higher ground if floodwaters approach,” the statement said.

Rescue teams and national guards were on standby, the agency added.

At least one tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in upstate New York, according to the NWS. It damaged trees and property in towns south of Buffalo, Erie County Manager Mark Poloncarz said. No injuries were reported.

A tornado in Posey County in southwestern Indiana flattened much of a warehouse Tuesday night, ripped off roofs, derailed train cars and damaged mobile homes. No injuries were reported.

At least seven deaths in the United States — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean have been attributed to Beryl. More than 1.3 million homes and businesses in Texas remained without power early Thursday, down from a peak of 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.