Friday, June 16, 2023



The alchemist of the word and harmony. The master of light learning who travels with his suitcases open to the public. The singer with a subtle throat and free verse, of spring avenues and winters in vein, of extinguished fires and autumns in the armchair. The guardian of the words that sigh in a hurricane of blank pages. The answer to the questions that float in the air, almost imperceptible, always in silence. He is responsible for a thousand and one impeccable, captivating, delicate and robust songs. The bridge between cultures, the goldsmith of melodies, the genius of the labyrinthine refrain with balconies overlooking the green meadow. The writer who doses the passion of the heart, the precision of the brain, the impulse of the stomach, the volcano of emotions to the millimeter. The dream mediator between tradition and folklore and technology and the future. The architect of the rhymes that save, the traveler who never tires of leaving and returning, the passerby who admires the beauty of the details, the genius who walks the tiles of simplicity and dances on the remains of gloom. In short, the type with the nostalgic look and warm smile, velvety voice and incalculable talent: Jorge Drexler.

DISCOGRAPHY



‘Ice Lifeguard’ (2017)

Entirely recorded using only the sounds of guitars and voices, ‘Salvavidas de hielo’ is an experience that requires patience and attention to discover the multiple rewards that accumulate within. Peaceful experimentation, a jump into the void without a parachute that ends well and an ocean full of mastery. The poetry of detail at its best.

‘Love the plot’ (2010)

A capital and luminous work, ‘Amar la plot’ presented us with a particularly radiant version of Jorge Drexler. With songs as fabulous as ‘Tres billions of beats’, ‘A song brought me here’ or the memorable ‘Los passersby’, this ninth studio album has become a happy place to return to over the years. and again.

’12 seconds of darkness’ (2006)

‘Dance in the cave’ (2014)

It is impossible to listen to ‘Bailar en la cueva’ without moving your feet, humming with a smile on your face and turning your living room into an impromptu carnival of colours, textures, melodies and choruses. Helped by Caetano Veloso, on his feet, Bomba Estéreo and Ana Tijoux, Jorge Drexler unleashes a gale of joy that is impossible to resist.

‘Echo’ (2004)

The first capital work signed by Jorge Drexler came in 2004 under the title ‘Eco’. A record with which the singer-songwriter put into practice everything he had learned and which was a fascinating act of beauty and maturity. Total gem.

‘Ink and Time’ (2022)

Although clocks and calendars are the only judges capable of passing the final sentence, ‘Ink and time’ points to a stainless classic within Drexler’s career. Everything works, nothing is missing and nothing is superfluous, in an album that is situated from calm, humor and sensitivity as the most well-rounded and inspired work of its author to date.

Present in our lives since he published his first record, ‘La luz que sabe robar’, at the beginning of the nineties, the Uruguayan singer-songwriter has spent more than three decades building, step by step, a career that is as coherent as it is inspired, as warm as risky, as fascinating as impeccable. Winner of seven Latin Grammy Awards last year, Drexler returns to the Region with a new live show that seeks to balance the balance between intimacy and entertainment. We celebrate his visit in style in this new edition of Las Noches del Malecón, remembering his six essential albums.