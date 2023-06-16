Animal Sound is celebrating. This weekend the festival celebrates its tenth anniversary and celebrates it with the presence of 40 national and international artists, who join the more than 500 who have performed on the stages located at the Fica fairgrounds, in Mucia, which in this edition hopes to welcome 30,000 people during the days of Friday and Saturday.

Urban music, techno, Remember, hardstyle and hardcore, are the styles that define it distributed among its 3 stages. Natos y Waor, Eladio Carrión, Nervo, Angerfist, Kate Ryan and Recycled J are some of the artists who will not miss this annual event.

Natos and Waor, who will perform on Friday, are one of the main references of current Spanish rap. Known for their raw, brazen and outspoken lyrics, they are champions of the transformation of the music industry, setting their own standards without forgetting their principles.

SCHEDULE FRIDAY

Mainstage.

Murcia finest, 9:00 p.m.; Coast, 10:10 p.m.; Natos and Waor, 11:30 p.m.; Select, 1:30 p.m.; Blondex. 2:40 p.m.; Yeyo B2B Reborn, 3:50 a.m.; Angerfist, 5:00 a.m.

Hard Techno.

D-bunk 10:00 p.m.; Not a headliner: 11:30 p.m.; Cristobal Pesce: 1:00 a.m.; Lesss: 3:00 a.m.; Gunsmith: 4.30 a.m.

Tech house.

Morris, 10:00 p.m.; Dubpaper, 11:00 p.m.; Jaime Soeiro, 12:00 a.m.; Loopezz, 1:00 a.m.; Derek Muller, 2:00 a.m.; Nico Morano, 3:00 a.m.; Lorena Llanes, 5:00 a.m.

Another big draw on Friday is Angerfist. Their performances shake the most robust venues with fierce hardcore rhythms and are full of dynamism, strength and an extraordinary atmosphere that leaves audiences exhausted. Maintaining an outstanding musical legacy, the ‘man in the mask’ is a great exponent of this subgenre.

Eladio Carrión, one of the big names on Saturday, is a multi-platinum rapper and singer-songwriter nominated for a Latin Grammy, a benchmark in trap and reggaeton in Spanish. With his stellar improvisations and freestyle skills he demonstrates his remarkable creative versatility.

SCHEDULE SATURDAY

mainstage

Los Xavales DJ set, 9:00 p.m.; Recycled J, 22.35; Israel B, 11:45 p.m.; Eladio Carrion, 1:15 a.m.; David Jarvis, 2:40 p.m.; Taao, 3:30 a.m.; Nervo, 4:30 a.m.

Remember

Olga Ferández, 8:30 p.m.; Dani DJ, 9:05 p.m.; Sat, 9:40 p.m.; Rubén Noguera, 10:15 p.m.; DJ Martin, 10:50 p.m.; Raúl Ortiz, 11:25 p.m.; Paco Garcia, 12:00 a.m.; Kate Ryan, 1:15 a.m.; Javi Boss, 2:45 p.m.; Ricky Vives, 2:45 p.m.; Dani Bpm, 3:00 a.m.; DJ Palas, 4:00 a.m.; DJ Juanma, 5:00 a.m.

Tech house

Crisdeluxe, 10:00 p.m.; DLPIN, 11:00 p.m.; Victor Vera, 12:00 a.m.; Salva Conte, 1:00 a.m.; Andrés Arias, 2:00 a.m.; Matthias Tanzmann, 3:00 a.m.; Blas Marín, 5:00 a.m. .

Twin sisters Miriam Nervo and Olivia Nervo, members of the Australian duo they have named after themselves, have written and produced hits for Kylie Minogue, Ke$ha, The Pussycat Dolls, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Miley Cyrus. They closed 2022 with dozens of ‘shows’ around the world, stepping on the main stage at some of the biggest festivals such as Tomorrowland, EDC, Lollapalooza and Creamfields and residences in the best clubs in Las Vegas and Ibiza. 2023 will continue to be a great year for the duo.

On this occasion, the festival has the special collaboration of parties from the Murcian scene. Radio Cassette, Matadero and Mola Club are three brands focused on remember music and techno in the Region that name the stages where Kate Ryan, Cristobal Pesce, Matthias Tanzman and Nico Morano, among others, will perform. ‘Ella, Elle, l’A’ and ‘Voyage, voyage’ are some of the hits with which Kate Ryan triumphed internationally in the first decade of the 2000s. Songs with which the artist has managed to make more than one dance generation. One more example of the diversity of styles of Animal Sound.