Dayanita, one of the members of “JB en ATV” who has earned the love of viewers the most, would no longer continue on the comedy show. The actor and producer of the program, Jorge Benavides, would have made a radical decision against her due to an alleged lack of her. The humor space is having changes after the departure of the comedian Lucky and Carlos Vílchez. The first left the channel to go to Latin America and the second did the same to be part of “Mande quien mande”, a production of América TV.

What happened to Dayanita and Jorge Benavides?

According to a local outlet, the comic actress did not answer calls from Jorge Benavides to coordinate the rehearsals of “JB en ATV”. After disappearing, he rejoined the group without giving explanations and this would have made the television producer uncomfortable.

Dayanita is no longer in the program by decision of Jorge Benavides? Photo: Composition/LR

For this reason, the character did not appear in some parodies of the humorous space of ATV. According to sources from El Popular, the producer would have made the decision to separate it from the television format.

The media indicates that a new character will join the cast. “The production has contacted a comedian who has been gaining popularity,” they mention. “She still hasn’t decided to work on JB because she currently works on a program that airs on YouTube,” they add.

Dayanita raises her voice to Jorge Benavides

Did it get out of hand? During a sketch, the comedic actress Dayanita stopped her producer when she was interacting with the popular Pashi Pashi. The interpreter felt pressured by not being able to speak and she reacted that way. However, the moment did not get any worse and the characters were able to continue with the parody.