The Unreal Editor Fortnite (UEFN) arrived at this Battle Royale a few days ago, and since it was active, some players got to work to recreate various video game series with this tool.

So due to this situation Epic Games decided to publish a series of directives. The company wants to avoid copyright infringement when using this editor; in some cases you will have to apply bans.

Epic Games published a message about it that begins with ‘all Fortnite content must comply with this title’s game classification, island creator rules, and DMCA and intellectual property guidelines’.

To the above, add ‘those who create infringing content on UEFN, even if they never intend to post it or share it on social media, will face removal and enforcement actions…’.

Fountain: Epic Games.

This publisher and developer alike stands out ‘we’ve already seen tens of thousands of items imported into Fortnite’s Unreal Editor’.

The company also notes ‘we know our community is going to create amazing experiences using UEFN, and we can’t wait to see what they do’.

This type of guideline is similar to the one that PlayStation had to apply with dreamsanother application that allows you to create content and where there is proper regulation.

With the launch of Unreal Editor for Fortnite this week we wanted to provide you with a reminder on our content policy and enforcement, read more in our blog: https://t.co/GuSjcKawLt — Fortnite Creators (@FNCreate) March 24, 2023

When did Fortnite’s Unreal Editor come out and what is it?

The Unreal Editor Fortnite It has been available since March 22, 2023 and is a feature of this Battle Royale that allows creators to use the Epic Games graphic engine to create advanced experiences in Fortnite Creative.

It can well be said that it is an expanded version of the mode known unofficially as Creative 2.0. One of the novelties that it has are improved monetization features.

This modality is currently in a public beta and will be improved taking into account the comments and suggestions of the community before its final version is available.

It is necessary to point out that at the moment it is only available on PC but its creations are playable on all platforms where it is available. Fortnite. This is a new way to expand what this Battle Royale offers to creative players.

In addition to the Unreal Editor of Fortnite We have more video game information at EarthGamer.