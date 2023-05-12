Sports programming for this Friday, May 12

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Italy spin.
There is Giro d’Italia, Rome Masters, NBA and local soccer.
ESPN3
6 AM Rome Masters.
CLARO SPORTS
7:50 AM Tour of Hungary, third stage.
TV SNAIL
8:15 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 7.
ESPN2
3:20 PM Bundesliga, Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin.
8:30 PM NBA, Miami Heat vs. NY Knicks.
11 PM LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors.
STAR+
3:30 PM Serie A, Lazio vs. Lecce.
4 PM Ligue 1, Lens vs. Reims.
4 PM Soccer of Spain, Mallorca vs. Cadiz.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
1 PM Saudi Arabian Cup, Al Hilal vs. Al Wehda.
WIN SPORTS+
6:05 PM Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Deportivo Cali.
8:15 PM Equity vs. Athletic Bucaramanga.
SPORTS
