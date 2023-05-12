Friday, May 12, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, May 12

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Friday, May 12


Italy spin

Italy spin.

Italy spin.

There is Giro d’Italia, Rome Masters, NBA and local soccer.

ESPN3
6 AM Rome Masters.

CLARO SPORTS
​7:50 AM Tour of Hungary, third stage.

TV SNAIL
​8:15 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 7.

ESPN2
3:20 PM Bundesliga, Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin.
8:30 PM NBA, Miami Heat vs. NY Knicks.
11 PM LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors.

STAR+
3:30 PM Serie A, Lazio vs. Lecce.
4 PM Ligue 1, Lens vs. Reims.
4 PM Soccer of Spain, Mallorca vs. Cadiz.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​1 PM Saudi Arabian Cup, Al Hilal vs. Al Wehda.

WIN SPORTS+
​6:05 PM Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Deportivo Cali.
​8:15 PM Equity vs. Athletic Bucaramanga.

SPORTS

