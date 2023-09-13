Jorelyn Carabalí is writing a new history in women’s football. The Colombian National Team player managed to make the jump to European football and this Wednesday She was presented with her new team, the Brighton & Hove Albion Women of England.

(It may be of interest to you: Jorelyn Carabalí makes history: she will be the first Colombian player in England).

After what was her great Women’s World Cup with the Colombian National Team, where she reached the quarterfinals of the international competition, the player entered the radar of the best teams in the world and took the most important step in her sports career.

J.orelyn was confirmed last week as a new Brighton player and became the first Colombian player to land in the Women’s Super League in England.

(Also: Pique, in a new explosive controversy, and not with Shakira or Clara Chía).

🐓 After a season wearing hair #VingadorasJorelyn says goodbye to the Clube! The defender, who stood out for the Colombian National Team in the World Cup, was negotiated with Brighton & Hove, from England, in the first sale in the history of Galo Feminino. Obrigado por tudo, crack! 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/12qmCAct7h — Galo Futebol Feminino (@GaloFFeminino) September 5, 2023

Official presentation at Brighton

After all the paperwork issue between Atlético de Mineiro and Brighton, the English club officially introduced Jorelyn Carabalí and did so with an emotional video on her social networks.

“Things we love to see!” was the motto of the ‘seagulls’ on their social networks, where they were proud to have the services of the defender of the Colombian women’s national team.

How are Brighton in the local tournament?

The Brighton women’s team was created in 1991 and in 2015 it set two goals: reaching the English first division and then winning the Champions League. The first of these objectives was achieved in 2019.

(We tell you: Colombia National Team defined a friendly match for the end of the year).

However, last season was bad for the team, which finished in penultimate place in the championship, with just 16 points. The difference of five points over Reading saved them from relegation.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Jorelyn Carabali, subject to necessary regulatory processes. ✍ #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) September 13, 2023

Now, Brighton trusts the Colombian defender to start fighting for the European places. Their best performance was sixth place, among 12 teams, in the 2020-21 season.

Currently, the British team is in the penultimate position of the Women’s Super League in England, with 16 points, and their next match will be against Everton on Sunday, October 1.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO