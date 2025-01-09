On January 6, coinciding with Three Kings’ Day, Jordi Évole shared through his social networks the promotional announcement of the return of About Évole after the Christmas break. A video that has sparked criticism from some viewers as Mario Vaquerizo is the protagonist and for which the presenter has spoken about it through his social networks.

In the sequence, both the singer and the journalist joke about the meaning of the term fall, which they relate to the spectacular fall that the performer suffered a few months ago at one of his concerts and for which he was admitted to the hospital for several days.

The reason for the appearance of Mario Vaquerizo has sowed controversy on the networks, since for some followers of the program it has not been to my liking that appeared in the promotion.

“They have been the answers are quite amazing to this tweet,” Jordi Évole pointed out in a message he shared on his X profile (formerly Twitter) citing his previous publication.

After that, it was necessary to clarify Mario Vaquerizo’s participation in the announcement. “He is the protagonist of the promo for the return of About Évole. He will not be one of the guests this season on my show. But if it were, would something happen?“, are the first two points to discuss.

“I cannot conceive of a country in which You can’t interact with people who don’t think politically like you.“, concluded in a third, since several of the critics have addressed this issue in this regard, referring to the fact that the protagonists do not share the same ideology.

“And that’s it. Next week we announce guests. Happy new year!” Évole concluded to close the controversy and thus show his support for Mario Vaquerizo.