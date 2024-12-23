Something went wrong with Lewandowski’s goal disallowed in San Sebastián due to offside. Barcelona was able to go 0-1 against Real Sociedad in the first (and only) well-directed shot it made on November 10. Perhaps it would have earned him his twelfth victory in 13 games. But not. They ended up losing 1-0 against the San Sebastian team. And now he doesn’t raise his head.

It seems that the Blaugrana have remained trapped in those repetitions of the semi-automatic VAR and are not turning the page. As if they were still thinking about that review, they haven’t seen the door easily since then.

38 points

Flick’s team has 12 points less than in the first round of 2022-23, when the League was won with Xavi

When there were many doubts about whether they could aspire to compete for the League title, Flick’s team surprised everyone with an amazing start to the season. But then it has not been able to be a reliable favorite and has melted when no one expected it. They began to unravel as a visitor (defeat at Anoeta and draws at Balaídos and Villamarín) but the drift has moved home: three defeats in a row at Montjuïc.

Few results bring Barcelona fans closer to reaching the sky than beating Bayern in the Champions League, storming the Bernabéu 4-0 and solving the derby against Espanyol quickly, in just over half an hour. That week Barça levitated.

Las Palmas, Leganés and Atlético

The team has not behaved like a reliable favorite and has melted with three consecutive defeats at home

Now nothing comes out. The last straw for a project that is just starting, which is made up of a young dressing room and with a rather short squad due to injuries, is to lose also when you play very well as happened on Saturday against Atlético.

Until now Barcelona had lost in games in which the team had not been plugged in. In the Sadar for the rotations. In Anoeta, surpassed by intensity. Against Las Palmas, victim of their mistakes. And against Leganés, in an 86-minute exercise of helplessness. But unlike the previous four, this time the Blaugrana went ahead on the scoreboard, enjoyed seven great chances, made 19 shots and took 11 corners. The collective performance, led by an immense Pedri, was outstanding. Therefore, the emotional blow of losing in the last minute of added time.

“We played a brilliant game, it was incredible. This is the style I want to see in my team,” said Hansi Flick, who wanted to show his face in the press room despite being suspended. He understood that it is a critical moment.

No effectiveness in the area

Lewandowski has celebrated 2 goals in 6 League games, Raphinha has not scored any in the last three days and Olmo has been dry since the derby

They have already flown 9 points from Montjuïc and Barcelona will close the first round with 38 points. They are three less than last season with Xavi and 12 less than in 2022-23 when the League was won, also with Xavi. The descent from the clouds to the mundane earth is evident in the championship after adding just 5 points of the last 21 possible. Before, Barça had 30 out of 33.

Without Lamine Yamal costs more but a great Pedri emerged, who at 22 years old commanded the game surrounded by three youth players aged 21 (Casadó and Fermín) and 20 years old (Gavi). The problem is that the forward line has run out of powder and is not making a difference.

In the first 12 days, Barça scored 40 goals, which represents an average of 3.3 goals per game. In the next seven he scored 11 goals, although five of them were in Son Moix against Mallorca (1-5).

The feeling is that the attackers performed beyond their capabilities and now they have returned to reality. Lewandowski, who rested in Palma, has celebrated 2 goals in 6 games while Raphinha has scored 4 but none in the last three games. “Today’s defeat is my responsibility,” said the Brazilian yesterday, captain in the absence of Ter Stegen, Araújo and De Jong. “I missed a goal – the Vaseline that hit the crossbar – and they tied. Then I lost the pass that caused their second goal,” he criticized himself.

This blackout also includes Dani Olmo, who was missing against Las Palmas and who has been dry since the derby on November 3. Without effectiveness in the rival area, Barça has fallen from heaven.