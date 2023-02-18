For the Spanish winger a very important milestone with the Catalan club.

Great achievement for the Spanish footballer of Barcelona, Jordi Alba. During the Europa League match against Manchester United, which ended 2-2, the Spaniard achieved the incredible record of 450 matches with the Catalan club shirt.

A great satisfaction for the Spanish full-back who in the last few hours wanted to celebrate this great result with his team-mates and the coach. In fact, on social networks, here is the photo to remember this record-breaking event.

Jordi Alba has published a shot together with his Barcelona team-mates wearing a commemorative shirt with a special customization: “It’s a real pride for me to reach 450 games with the shirt of the team of my life. Now I want to add more,” wrote the Spaniard .

The winger is among the team’s most experienced players and in the last match he even wore the captain’s armband, a sign of the Spaniard’s importance within the group. However, there are still doubts about his future in view of next season, but this is not the time to think about it … See also WEC | Peugeot: two weeks to decide whether to race at Le Mans

February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 10:12)

