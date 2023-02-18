the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey , on February 6, it left a balance of more than 45 thousand victims, according to the latest reports given by international authorities. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake destroyed buildings, killed thousands of people and also left individuals, babies and even animals under the rubble.

Since the occurrence of the event, several rescue teams have been deployed throughout the country trying to search for survivors. In one of those groups is Ali Cakas, a member of the Turkish national cycling team, who rose to prominence in the midst of the catastrophe after save Enkaz, a kitten who, since his rescue, has not left his side.

In one of the clips, widely disseminated on social networks, the brigade member can be seen wearing his uniform, while Enkaz rests firmly on his shoulder. At one point, the kitten approaches Cakas’s face and he, without thinking twice, sends it kisses, smiles and caresses it.

On his official Instagram account, the rescuer was in charge of sharing photos of who his new pet would be, in case he did not find Enkaz’s owner. “We are on our way home with our cat, Enkaz,” Cakas wrote on February 15 in the description of an image in which he is seen, along with another companion, carrying the feline on his legs.

That same day, he published another image that reveals the complicity he has with the animal and, in addition, praised his loyalty. “He is in good hands. I guess that’s loyalty. How elegant and decent,” Cakas wrote. as an accompaniment to a photograph in which he is seen lying down, while Enkaz rests his head on his arm.

Although Cakas achieved great popularity after saving Enkaz, this is neither the first nor the last animal that he has rescued. Three days ago, the brigade member posted another image in which he appears holding a dog, apparently also taken from the rubble. And on February 17, he shared another photograph that shows the help to a white cat.

The work of Cakas, after the earthquake in Turkey, has not gone unnoticed among users, who have done nothing but fill it with praise and good comments.

“I’m glad you didn’t leave him (Enkaz) alone. If the cat has entered your life, rest assured that now everything will be different.” “Thank you very much for your kindness and love for the cat, it seems to find hope and warm light in you after the cold nights” and “The matter of the name is none of our business, but I think you should call it ‘Loyalty’” were just a few. of the reactions of Internet users, from all parts of the world, after the rescue of Enkaz.

