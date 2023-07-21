Jordi Alba joins Messi: Inter Miami confirms his signing

Inter Miami made official this Thursday the signing of the Spanish left-back Jordi Albaa new weight addition to the MLS team after the arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquetshis ex-teammates from Barcelona.

Messi’s partner

The Florida club indicated in a statement that Alba signed a contract until 2024 with the option of adding one more year.

“Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player who we are delighted to acquire to further strengthen our roster,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in the statement.

Lionel Messi arrives at Inter Miami.

“He has shown for more than a decade that he is one of the best full-backs in the

sport, both for its defensive solidity and for its ability to contribute in attack. we know it will help Inter Miami to achieve the Club’s goals this season and in future years“, he added.

The Spanish international announced his departure from Barcelona in May after spending 11 seasons at the club. He will now join two of his former teammates in the culé team: the Argentine Messi and his compatriot Busquets. Alba, 34, won the League of Nations with the Spanish team last month, one more title for his lush record.

The left-back has won, among other trophies, a Eurocup, a Champions League, six Spanish championships and a European Super Cup. Inter Miami is confident that his new team, led by superstar Messi, can straighten his course in the American soccer league, MLS, where he occupies last place.



