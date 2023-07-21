Juventus’ season has not been easy at all, with a sports sanction that has now left them out of European competitions for the next campaign, and with financial problems that are a puzzle for such a competitive transfer market. Even so, they have not stopped moving in search of real options for their team, and these are the latest news from the Juventus transfer market:
Juan Cuadrado left Juventus as a free agent a few days ago, but his new destination has not gone down well with the fans of the ‘vecchia signora’. The man who was captain last season has not been able to reach an economic agreement with the club, and Inter Milan have been quick and have not missed the opportunity to sign the Colombian.
There was a time when Romelu Lukaku was unstoppable for any defense. A tall, big and skilful striker who caused real headaches for his rivals, but this is long gone. Lukaku has had a couple of seasons of ups and downs, and although Allegri believes that he is a very important signing for the future of Juventus, the club does not end up seeing him in this way. For now, if Vlahovic doesn’t leave, Lukaku won’t be an option for the Italian team.
According to Calciomercato, the Eintracht Frankfurt player has convinced the Juventus board. Lindström has a contract with the Germans until 2026, but his current market value is only 30 million euros, which is a great attraction for a club that is not there to launch rockets financially.
Juventus is willing to reinforce its midfield at any cost, and Kessié seems like a fixed target for the Italians. At the moment, FC Barcelona is not considering leaving him, but Juventus would be willing to offer a loan with a purchase option for 15 million euros.
The financial situation of Juventus is quite complicated at the moment, and that is why the club is not closed to any option. This means that players who would be untouchable in principle, such as Chiesa, Vlahovic or Szczesny, could eventually leave if there is a decent offer for the player. The board sends the message that they want to raise around 100 million euros in this summer market.
