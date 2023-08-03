Jordi Alba celebrates the reunion with Messi and says that “what he does is outrageous”

The Spanish Jordi Alba, who debuted this Wednesday with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup match won 3-1 against Orlando City, assured that “What he does is outrageous” Lionel Messi, and he expressed his joy at sharing the dressing room with him again after winning everything at Barcelona.

“It is no longer surprising, what Leo does is outrageous. After two years without playing together, today we have finally played again and now we are enjoying other years together,” Alba told Apple TV, which broadcasts the Leagues Cup matches.

Messi has already scored five goals in three Leagues Cup games and qualified Inter Miami for the round of 16, in which they will face Dallas FC in Texas.

“Very happy, I really wanted to come and play for Inter Miami. The reception that the fans have given me has been incredible,” Alba said when commenting on his debut.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm to improve and win. You have to work as a team to win titles”he added, when analyzing his team’s ambitions.

EFE