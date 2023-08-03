Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jordi Alba celebrates the reunion with Messi and says that “what he does is outrageous”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Jordi Alba celebrates the reunion with Messi and says that “what he does is outrageous”

Close


Close

Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi scored two goals in Inter Miami’s match against Orlando.

The Spanish Jordi Alba, who debuted this Wednesday with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup match won 3-1 against Orlando City, assured that “What he does is outrageous” Lionel Messi, and he expressed his joy at sharing the dressing room with him again after winning everything at Barcelona.

“It is no longer surprising, what Leo does is outrageous. After two years without playing together, today we have finally played again and now we are enjoying other years together,” Alba told Apple TV, which broadcasts the Leagues Cup matches.

Messi has already scored five goals in three Leagues Cup games and qualified Inter Miami for the round of 16, in which they will face Dallas FC in Texas.

“Very happy, I really wanted to come and play for Inter Miami. The reception that the fans have given me has been incredible,” Alba said when commenting on his debut.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm to improve and win. You have to work as a team to win titles”he added, when analyzing his team’s ambitions.

See also  Warren to the Nets. Phila renews Harden. And a case opens on Brunson to the Knicks

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jordi #Alba #celebrates #reunion #Messi #outrageous

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lost theater discovered in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result