Canada: Prime Minister Trudeau announces separation from his wife

THECanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating and have signed a legal separation agreement. Trudeau himself writes it in a post on Instagram. Trudeau, 51, and Sophie, 48, wed in late May 2005. They have three children. The Canadian premier wrote on social media that “that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate”.

In the same minutes, she posted an almost identical message on her account. The two, so his staff, had a prenuptial agreement. Since Trudeau’s tenure in late 2015, his wife has frequently traveled abroad with him and attended official ceremonies and occasions; over time, however, these opportunities had become less and less, recalls the Corriere della Sera. “Among the latest: the coronation of King Charles in May, and the visit of US President Joe Biden to Canada. In a joint statement it is said that the two «remain a united family and will focus on raising their children in an environment safe, loving, and cooperative.” So much so that, explains the Corriere della Sera, they’re going on vacation together next week.

