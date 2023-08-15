Dead | Ice hockey’s top promise, Rodion Amirov, has died at the age of 21

Rodion Amirov was the first pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the summer of 2020.

Russian hockey’s great promise Rodion Amirov has died at the age of 21. His agent told him about it Dan Milstein on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rodion Amirov. Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago. He still didn’t settle for negativity, he wanted to enjoy every day with the same positivity he used to play hockey. We remember his courage, his perseverance, his desire, his smile and all the great things,” Milstein’s message read.

Amirov was the first round selection of the Maple Leafs in the summer 2020 NHL draft. The club booked him as the 15th player of the occasion.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is mourning this tragic loss. Rodion inspires us all with his brave fight. His positivity made a lasting impression on all of us,” Toronto remembered his player.

The striker was Russia’s best scorer in the under-20 World Cup in 2021. He made his debut in the Russian men’s national team in November 2020 at the Karelia tournament played in Helsinki.