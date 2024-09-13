The last few years for Jonathan Majors are surely the best and hardest of the actor’s entire career, as he went from being the great villain of the multiverse saga to being canceled worldwide, causing him to lose his role as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel.

After a difficult year, Jonathan will return to the public eye this September 14-15 for the “Famous Monsters Festival”, where he will sign autographs and take photos for all the fans who come to meet the villain of big projects such as Loki and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.

This is the first convention that Majors has ever attended, and he will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans for between $40 and $160, interesting figures considering his current public status, but which will undoubtedly be highly valued given the controversy surrounding the actor and Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios: What happened to Jonathan Majors in the MCU?

Kang the Conqueror, played by actor Jonathan Majors, was supposed to be the big villain of Phase 5 of the MCU, as they had been trying for more than 3 years to introduce and develop the antagonist that would unleash the war of the Multiverse Saga.

However, since a year ago, due to the strong accusations he received in 2023, the actor finds himself heavily canceled globally and fired by Marvel Studios.Yes, it breaks my heart. Of course, I love Kang but Dr. Doom is evil.“Jonathan Majors said sadly.

It looks like Jonathan Majors will be replaced by Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom, as the fifth Avengers installment was previously called Avengers: Kang Dynasty Now it became Avengers: Doomsdaymeaning Kang was replaced.

“Of course! Of course! I love him. I love Kang; if that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s move on. Of course.“Yes” Johnatan Majors expressed in an interview about his practically impossible return as Kang the Conqueror.

