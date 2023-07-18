Jonas Vingegaard prevailed in stage 16 of the Tour de Francea 22.4-kilometre individual time trial, between Passy and Combloux, in which the Dane defended the lead and has the race title in his pocket, as Tadej Pogacar gave up a lot of time.

The fraction was important because of the fight for the general and at the start of the last week of competition.

The phase

The first cyclist who managed to stay in the first box for a long time was the Frenchman Remi Cavagnawho with a time of 35 minutes and 42 seconds was in command.

Wout van Aert, another of the candidates reached the finish line and knocked down Cavagna’s record, with a time of 35 minutes and 27 seconds.

But the fight was also for the podium. Over there, carlos rodriguez fought back, while the Yates brothers Adam and Simon were close to the front at the intermediate timing points.

In the first referential, Pogacar destroyed the time of Stefan Kung, with 10 minutes and 10 seconds, but Vingegaard beat him by 16 seconds.

And at the second benchmark, the Dane stepped on the gas and increased the gap to 31 seconds. Awesome. The Slovenian arrived on foot from a second category port and changed bicycles.

Vingegaard arrived at the start of the final mountain, but made the decision to continue on the time trial bike and already had 50 seconds over Pogacar at that point in the day.

And in the last timing before the finish line, the Dane was already 1 min 05 behind Tadej. sensational. Devastating.

Already at the finish line, Pogacar knocked down Van Aert’s time with 34 minutes, 14 seconds, but the leader achieved victory and put Pogacar in 1 min 38 seconds.

The winner achieved a time of 32 minutes 36 seconds. Awesome.

The Colombians

As for the Colombians, the best finisher was Harold Tejadawho left a figure of 36 minutes and 52 seconds at the finish line. Rigoberto Urán marked 40 minutes and 04 seconds, while Egan Bernal He stopped the clock at 40 minutes 17 seconds.

This Wednesday, day 17, between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, of 165 kilometers, with four mountain passes.

