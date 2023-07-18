Home page politics

Two years after the storming of the Capitol, an indictment against Donald Trump is said to be imminent. At least that’s what he says himself.

Washington – The former US President donald trump fears imminent indictment in connection with the violent storming of the US Parliament on January 6, 2021. Special Counsel Jack Smith informed him in a letter on Sunday that he was the target of the investigation and should report to a jury panel – a so-called grand jury – within four days, Trump said on Tuesday via his social Media platform Truth Social with.

At the end of April, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence testified in court about the storming of the Capitol. Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and many others from Trump’s environment are said to have been questioned, the reports BBC.

Conviction would end Trump’s candidacy

Anyone convicted of rioting may go to the USA no longer hold political office. Previous allegations and charges against Trump would not have made a new presidency impossible. The Justice Department had used the special counsel in November to outsource the politically sensitive investigations into the ex-president.

Smith handles both an affair involving stolen classified documents and the Republican’s role in Trump supporters’ attack on the Capitol. He has been checking for months whether there is enough evidence to take legal action. That should be the case now.

In his statement on Truth Social, Trump shoots Smith and again describes him as mentally ill. According to the constitution, he has the right to defend himself against a “rigged” (engl. manipulated) election. Trump interprets this renewed indictment as a further attempt by his political opponents to hinder him in the election campaign. Trump presents himself as the victim of a political campaign against him. But he will never stop, he writes in capital letters. On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol in Washington. 5 people died (Judith Goetsch/dpa).