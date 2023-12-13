Home page World

A 32-year-old vacationer from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania died in a robbery in Costa Rica. The perpetrator is on the run.

Dominical – Many people dream of a long vacation on the white beaches of Costa Rica, Central America. For a 32-year-old teacher from Waren an der Müritz and his partner, their dream trip has turned into a nightmare. As several media reports, the 32-year-old fell victim to a robbery on the beach in the town of Dominical on the night of December 1, 2023. According to reports, his partner was uninjured.

A tour with a motorhome through Costa Rica is fatal for a 32-year-old German

The Waren couple had been traveling in a motorhome in Costa Rica for a month until two armed men asked them to get out of the car and hand over their valuables. When the man from Germany defends himself, he is shot by the unknown perpetrators.

According to the Picture The perpetrators fled on foot while the victim drove the victim to the emergency room in a car. The paramedics tried to resuscitate the man, but without success.

The fatal incident involving a German tourist is not the first this year. Already in May 2023 a 40-year-old Emigrants from Söhrewald near Kassel in Costa Rica killed.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating, but is not disclosing any more detailed information about the circumstances

According to a report by the World The public prosecutor's office in Neubrandenburg has already initiated an investigation to identify the perpetrators. The proceedings are currently directed against unknown people on suspicion of robbery resulting in death. According to the spokeswoman, no more precise information can currently be shared out of consideration for the relatives.

The body of the deceased is transported to Germany. In order to investigate the more precise circumstances, the district court in Neubrandenburg ordered an autopsy, according to the report.

According to the Picture the former security minister of Costa Rica, Gustavo Mata, wrote in the newspaper “La Republica“ already commented on the incident. Costa Rica would therefore be a peaceful nation, but the crime committed against the 32-year-old would “set alarm bells ringing”. Police presence and prevention measures should be increased in the future, especially in tourist locations.

The Foreign Office clarifies: Is Costa Rica a safe travel destination?

Costa Rica is known for its political stability and comparatively high standard of living, making the country a popular tourist destination. According to that Foreign Office Costa Rica is generally considered a safe travel destination. In specific regions, however, there are warnings about increased crime due to robberies.

According to the Foreign Office, tourists should be particularly careful in the following regions on the Caribbean coast:

Although crime in Costa Rica is generally lower than in neighboring countries, the Foreign Office still urges holidaymakers to be vigilant. Travel warnings and advisories should be checked regularly before and during your trip. Most recently, a volcanic eruption in Costa Rica in May made headlines with columns of smoke three kilometers high. (cg)