After the success of previous editions, Telecinco has begun preparations for the third edition of GH DUOwhich will begin at the beginning of 2025. For the moment, Some of the names of the couples who will return to the Guadalix house have already been revealedamong whom José María Almoguera, Carmen Borrego’s son, has stood out.

Although it has not only been news about those who have accepted the challenge, but also those who have rejected it, as has been the case of Jonan Wiergo. And, although there were many followers of the young man who were betting on his entry, finally the influencer he rejected the invitation.

“And in another order of things, with the pain in my heart, in the end I decided not to enter GH DUO. It makes me a little sad because the truth is that it is an experience that I would like to live, but I don’t know if it’s time“, he began to explain through his Instagram account after reading how one of his fans asked him about the program.

Jonan Wiergo has opened up to his fans. jonanwiergo / INSTAGRAM

Although everything indicated that Wiergo and Álex Ghita would enter together, everything has remained speculation. However, being aware of the desire of his fans, Jonan wanted to be honest so that there are no more misunderstandings: “I had received many messages like this these days, so I prefer to clarify it.”





“I hope everything goes amazing for them, especially for Marieta. And always very grateful to Mediaset. I wanted to have asked your opinion at the time, but since you can never talk about anything. I hope to return to some other project on television next year,” he concluded his statement through his profile. In this way, he hopes that all his fans understand his decision.