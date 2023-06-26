The interpreter Jon Hamm (52 ​​years old, Missouri, United States) has married his co-star in the series Mad Men, Anna Osceola (35 years old, Massachusetts, United States) during the sunset of this Saturday, June 24. The ceremony took place in a very special place for the couple, in Anderson Canyon, in Big Sur (California), the same place where they met in 2015 and filmed the final episode of the hit series together.

The place, located in a picturesque part of the central coast of California and which now has a special importance in the actor’s real life as well, was the setting for a shocking moment in the life of his character Don Draper, a role for which he won a Golden Globe and launched his acting career. In the AMC series, this is the site of the Esalen Institute, a retreat where Don Draper came up with the idea for the iconic Coca-Cola ad from the 1970s. For her part, Osceola plays Clementine, a receptionist who works at that center. Both barely interacted for a few minutes on the screen.

The wedding had about 100 guests, including big names in Hollywood, such as Larry David, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields, Billy Crudup (who recently married actress Naomi Watts) or John Slattery, Hamm’s co-star in Mad Men. For the occasion, Osceola chose a stunning white strapless gown with a thigh-high split. As he walked down the hall, she dreamed the title song from the 1967 James Bond film. We only live Twice, Fitting choice for a couple who met on a 1960s-inspired drama.

Hamm and Osceola, who in addition to Mad Men they have acted together in the film Confess, Fletch (2022), got engaged in February of this year. They formalized their relationship in 2020, after having been seen together several times since 2017, when they were first photographed in a cafe. Of course, it took them a couple of years to make their relationship official on a red carpet: they did not pose together for the media until March 2022, at the well-known party that the magazine Vanity Fair held every year after the Oscars.

Before dating Osceola, Hamm was in a relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015. Eighteen years, which in that case did not involve a wedding. Before the announcement of that break, he entered a rehabilitation center for a month for his problems with alcohol. Problems with life that influenced their separation. The interpreter had never had the intention of getting married and, furthermore, he had not had good examples of happy marriages in his childhood either, according to what he told in an interview with the media. For the in 2010. In an interview with Howard Stern in 2022the actor of Baby Driver confessed that meeting Osceola was something that completely changed his aspirations in life. He then revealed of Osceola: “I’m totally in love.” To get to that point, Hamm had to deal with his childhood traumas, such as the death of his mother when he was just 10 years old, something that affected his emotional accessibility for a long time. “All of this work has made the relationship I have now so much more meaningful, and has opened up the possibilities for things like marriage, children, and has defined a new version of happiness, life, well-being.” To that, he added: “It sounds corny, but it’s the truth and it’s what I’m looking for. What is more important than this?