Hungarian Foreign Minister: to start European integration, Ukraine must solve the problem of national minorities

To start the process of European integration, Ukraine must solve the problem of the rights of national minorities in Transcarpathia. About this on his Facebook page (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) reported Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

“The report of the Venice Commission clearly states that Ukraine is currently not fulfilling European requirements for respect for the rights of national minorities,” he wrote.

According to the minister, Kyiv’s statement that the law on limiting teaching in Hungarian in Transcarpathia has been postponed for a year is propaganda.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov said that Moscow would cooperate with Hungary on the issue of protecting the rights of national minorities in Ukraine.

Prior to this, Szijjarto said that representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recognized the unacceptability of the infringement of Hungarians in Ukraine in the context of a new law requiring education to be conducted only in Ukrainian.