In the last few hours, some new rumors concerning the start of filming have landed online Joker 2sequel to the film starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

The film Joker directed by Todd Phillips it proved to be a huge gaining international box office success over $ 1 billion worldwide and two Oscars for the best actor and the best original soundtrack.

Despite this success, the critical reception of Joker is been full of controversywith some labeling it a dangerous film due to its depiction of mental illness.

The success of the feature film is however undeniable and in fact already in November 2019 The Hollywood Reporter had exclusively reported that Joker 2 was officially in the works at Warner Bros., with the return of Phoenix and Phillips. Since then, however, there have been no updates on that sequel, but recently the colleagues of Heroic Hollywood exclusively revealed some news related to the project.

According to an unspecified insider from the aforementioned source, Warner Bros. would have officially received the first draft of the script and filming of Joker 2 will start in 2023. There is currently no other information about it and, of course, until there is official information about it it is permissible to have the benefit of the doubt.

The Joker, after the movie of the same name, recently appeared with Jared Leto’s version in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Also, according to some rumors, it seems that the character may make an appearance in The Batman with Robert Pattinson, but also in this case we talk about indiscretions not endorsed by official sourcesthe.

Directed by the aforementioned Todd Phillips from a screenplay written with Scott Silver, in addition to Joaquin Phoenix, the film involves Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.