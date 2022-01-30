TÜbingen’s longtime mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) wants to run as a non-party candidate in the mayoral election in the fall. He announced this on his website on Sunday. Palmer wrote on borispalmer.de that more than 800 eligible voters had signed an appeal to support him running for office again. A similarly large number of people provided this support with a monetary donation. The necessary budget for an election campaign came together in just one week. “I can’t thank you enough for that encouragement. You made the difference: I will apply for a third term.”

Palmer stressed that it was difficult for him to run without the support of the party, which he has belonged to for 25 years. “My political home is and will remain the Greens in Baden-Württemberg,” he wrote. He wants to contribute to their success and that of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann’s (Greens) government. “But in this election, I’m not allowed to do so for known reasons.” Palmer emphasized that elections for the mayor are traditionally personal elections. Parties are not up for election.

100,000 euros collected

Palmer recently announced that he no longer wanted to run as a Green Party candidate in his city’s mayoral election in the fall – because of his possible expulsion from the party. In search of support for his election campaign, he had collected 100,000 euros in the past few days. On Saturday, according to the website borispalmer.de, the green mayor broke the significant mark in the receipt of donations. At the time, he did not want to comment on whether he wanted to compete, Palmer told the German Press Agency on Saturday. But he was overjoyed with the donation.

The 49-year-old Palmer has been mayor of the university town since 2007. On the website borispalmer.de, the mayor of Tübingen has been campaigning for a week to support him financially in an election campaign as a non-party candidate for the mayoral election in the fall.

Last Wednesday, with an account balance of 24,000 euros, Palmer wrote on Facebook that almost a quarter of the way to the “funding goal” was now complete. “The chances of running for office have increased by leaps and bounds.” If he decides against running for office in the end, he will transfer any amount back. According to Palmer, a Green candidate who enjoys party support goes into the election campaign with about 100,000 euros.