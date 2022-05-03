The thieves sneaked into his house on the night between April 30 and May 1

Thieves in action in the villa in Forte dei Marmi from Andrea Bocelli, robbed in the night between April 30th and May 1st. The criminals have broken into the singer’s second residence which is currently undergoing renovations. The extent of the theft suffered by the famous Italian singer is not yet known.

In the night between 30 April and 1 May 2022 the thieves managed to enter the villa of Andrea Bocelli which is located in Forte dei Marmi, in the Vittoria Apuana district. The house was uninhabited because it is being renovated: among other things, the tenor is leaving for Amsterdam, where on May 3rd he will kick off his European tour.

According to what reported by Il Giornale, the police, immediately alerted, are investigating to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the theft that took place inside the uninhabited villa under renovation.

According to the first information available, the thieves had easy access by climbing over the gate of the villa in Forte dei Marmi and forcing the entrance door of the house in a residential area which is currently undergoing renovations.

The alarm went off the next morning when the service personnel found the gate forced. The custodians immediately called the police and Andrea Bocelli. It is not possible at the moment to estimate the extent of the theft, as investigations are ongoing.

Andrea Bocelli robbed in Forte dei Marmi, it is not the first theft suffered

Already in 2018, the villa in Forte dei Marmi entered the crosshairs of thieves who tried to rob the tenor two times. The first time in July, when Bocelli was at home with his wife.

The second time, however, in August 2018, when the family was not at home. The first time, it was surveillance that foiled the robbery. While in the second case the maid.