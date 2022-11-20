Stefano Bonaccini launches his candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party

The news had been in the air for some time, but now it’s official: Stefano Bonaccini launches his candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party.

The governor of Emilia Romagna, therefore, will run in the primaries of 19 February 2023 where he will challenge the mayor of Pesaro Matteo Ricci, the former minister Paola De Micheli, who have made their candidacies official for some time, and perhaps his former deputy in the Region Elly Schlein.

Stefano Bonaccini himself formalized the candidacy for the secretariat of the Democratic Party on the morning of Sunday 20 November, in his first club, in the square of Campogalliano where he was born, in front of numerous managers and administrators of the territory.

“I came here to tell you first of all, comrades of my club in the square where I was born: I am applying for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. Many have told me: who makes you do it. But if it’s for the Democratic Party and for the country, then it’s worth it,” said Bonaccini.

News being updated