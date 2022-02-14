Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- The leukemia is the cancer that most afflicts childrenassured the Sub Secretary of Medical Care of the Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Carlos López Portillo Nuñez.

The official stressed that when this condition is detected early, it can be controlled. He assured that there is treatment for children with cancer, only that the patients and relatives of Mazatlan have to move to receive care in Culiacán.

Moving to the state capital is a problem for families since they do not have the resources for transportation, their stay and food, in this situation Casa Valentina arises. This home for children with cancer, with donations can help those who need it.

In Mazatlan, the Tapatón, libretón and Pettón campaign which ends on Tuesday, February 15.

Donations of plastic caps, books, notebooks, magazines and PET bottles can be taken to Plaza Acaya, to the TVP facilities and to the offices of the Municipal DIF System in the federal palace.

The World Day to Fight Childhood Cancer is February 15, in this framework the Under Secretary of Medical Care of the Ministry of Health, recommended that parents be very attentive to the health of their children.

If they see any signs of the disease, they should go to the doctor immediately, since early attention and adequate treatment can be the difference between life and death.