BUnited States Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) sees Europe in an “absolutely precarious situation” in view of the Ukraine conflict with Russia. So far, however, there are “no signs that the armed conflict has already been decided,” said Baerbock on Sunday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. The talks with Russia are about “talking together about how we can ensure security together”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) travels to Kiev on Monday for a mediation mission and to Moscow on Tuesday.

“We are not afraid of consequences”

It is also important to talk about further disarmament steps and more transparency on both sides, said Baerbock. “Military conflicts are the worst thing for all of us in the heart of Europe.” She emphasized that the West is always ready to speak out. “We are trying on all channels to keep Russia at the negotiating table.”

Should there be a military attack by Russia on Ukraine, there will be tough economic sanctions, said Baerbock. “We do not shy away from the consequences, Russia must be aware of that.” An attack would have “incredibly large consequences and consequences for Russia”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sees a chance for a diplomatic solution. “There is still a window for de-escalation and diplomacy,” said a spokesman for the head of government in London. Johnson will “continue to work tirelessly alongside our allies to push Russia back from the brink.” He therefore wants to speak to the heads of state and government of the Nordic and Baltic countries in the coming days.







The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin renewed the demand for heavy weapons from Germany. On “Bild” TV Andriy Melnyk demanded the immediate delivery of 12,000 anti-tank missiles to ward off a possible Russian ground offensive against Ukraine. “The situation is dramatic,” he said. “What we have to be prepared for today is the worst possible scenario.”

The German government refuses to supply deadly weapons to Ukraine. However, it is considering making armaments below this threshold available. On a February 3 wish list from the Ukrainian embassy are a number of armaments that are clearly not lethal weapons. These include electronic tracking systems, mine clearance equipment, protective suits, digital radios, radar stations and night vision devices. Anti-tank missiles are not on this wish list.







According to Western information, the Moscow government has massed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine in recent months. Russia denies any plans to attack and says it feels threatened by NATO.