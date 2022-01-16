Home page world

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

divide

The corona pandemic is to be combated more vigorously with 2G-Plus in many parts of Germany. Which documents must be presented depends on the individual status.

Munich – Even before Christmas, experts were warning of a massive increase in new corona infections in Germany in connection with the highly contagious omicron variant – that’s how it actually happened. On Wednesday (January 12), the RKI reported a record increase in new infections with 80,430 infections within 24 hours.

Measures are regularly revised and tightened to contain the spread of infection. After 3G and 2G, the 2G Plus rule now applies to many areas in large parts of Germany. According to this, only vaccinated and recovered people with a test are granted access to specified areas. Which documents you have to show depends on your status.

Corona rules: Documents for 2G-Plus are different depending on the status – countries are lifting the 14-day period for boosters

For people who have already had their basic immunization with a double vaccination or an infection with subsequent recovery, the 2G-Plus rule no longer suffices to show proof of vaccination. In addition to the vaccination certificate, a daily updated test must be carried if you want to enter areas where 2G-Plus applies.

However, anyone who has already been vaccinated three times with a booster vaccination may enter 2G-Plus areas without a test. Also important to know: Some federal states have canceled the 14-day rule for boosters. Bayern recently announced that the booster vaccination will be valid immediately.

In Baden-Württemberg, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Saxony, the same regulation applies as in Bavaria, reported Focus Online. Here, people who have been boosted can go to 2G-Plus areas without a test from day 1 after the vaccination. In Schleswig-Holstein, however, people who have been vaccinated for the third time still have to wait 14 days. In Thuringia, the booster protection only applies from the 15th day.

Corona vaccination certificate: Simple check using the CovPass app – printed proof also possible

In order for the vaccination status to be checked, the corresponding vaccination certificate must be presented. With the CovPass app, the digital vaccination certificate can be conveniently checked and, if necessary, a test can be requested. Visitors to events or areas where 2G-Plus applies who have been vaccinated three times can only gain access by presenting digital proof.

In addition to their scannable QR code or digital vaccination certificate, people who have had two vaccinations or who have recovered must also have a test ready on the CovPass app. In most pharmacies or test stations it is possible to get a written test result within 15-20 minutes. However, a self-test without supervision is not accepted in many places. As an alternative to the CovPass app, it is also possible to take a copy of the printed vaccination certificate with you. This is issued in the vaccination center or by the family doctor after the vaccination.

Corona rules: Confusion at Johnson & Johnson about 2G-Plus – test required for infection between vaccinations

The 2G Plus rule seems simple, but in some exceptional cases you can quickly lose track and fall into a misconception about the necessary documents. Unlike Biontech or Moderna, for example, the Johnson & Johnson vaccination is administered in just one dose, but with another vaccination of another vaccine you are still not considered to be boosted in all federal states, but only as basic immunization. Therefore, you also need a test certificate for 2G-Plus areas in this case, unless you have received a third vaccination and this is required in your country.

It also becomes complicated if an infection with the virus or recovery occurs between two vaccinations. Despite the recovery between two vaccinations, one is apparently still only considered to be basic immunized. With 2G-Plus, countries such as Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Berlin also require these people to have a test in addition to the vaccination certificate to be on the safe side. The Standing Vaccination Commission has not made any specific recommendations on this, but still wants to do so and ensure clarity. If you are also infected with Corona after the third vaccination, you are considered boosted and recovered after 28 days – there is no obligation to test. (bb)