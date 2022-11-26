The teams from Poland and Saudi Arabia met on the second day of the group stage of this World Cup in Qatar, and this time there were no surprises. The Polish team beat the Saudi 2-0 in a game in which the Asian team deserved more.
With this result, Poland leads group C with four points followed by Saudi anger with three, waiting for what happens in Argentina – Mexico. Both Poles and Saudis have options to be in the round of 16.
The star of the match: Szczesny
The Juve goalkeeper was a key player in the Polish victory, avoiding the 1-1 draw in first half stoppage time. Szczesny saved the penalty taken by Al Dawsari and then made a save on the rebound.
Saudi Arabia’s motivation
It seems that the talk that Hervé Renard gave to his players at the break in the game against Argentina still lasts because they came out very motivated and with the conviction to win this game. And although Poland took the lead on the scoreboard, they did not give up at any time.
Goodbye to Lewandowski’s jinx
Finally, in his fifth game, Robert Lewandowski made his debut as a scorer in a World Cup. The Pole went under pressure and took advantage of poor control by Almalki to beat Al Owais and celebrated the goal through tears.
Poland’s attitude
The Polish team may have taken the three points, but also a good bath from their rival. Saudi Arabia went out for the victory and as the minutes passed, the harassment of Szczęsny’s goal increased. And if the Saudis did not see the goal, it was because of Szczęsny and the lack of aim of their players because they had chances to have gotten at least a draw.
Almalki’s mistake
Saudi Arabia deserved so much more in this game, and were in search of the equalizer until Abdulelah Almalki’s mishandling on the edge of the box led to Poland’s second goal through Lewandowski.
