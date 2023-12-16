Johnny Stecchino: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 16 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Johnny Stecchino, a 1991 film directed and starring Roberto Benigni, will be broadcast. After the film, a novel of the same name was also written by Benigni and Vincenzo Cerami which was published the same year. The idea on which the plot is based, that of an evil character condemned to death who wants to exploit the resemblance to an unfortunate double to save his own skin by implementing a complicated but diabolical plan which in the end is foiled by the accomplices themselves, it closely follows that of the 1958 film Totò in Paris. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Dante Ceccarini works in Cesena as a school bus driver for children with disabilities. He is essentially a good person, even if he defrauds his insurance by staging an unlikely “tic” that would force him to wave his right hand incessantly. Furthermore, he has the habit of stealing some bananas by distracting the greengrocers with improvised skits.

One night, after a party with friends in which he miserably failed to make various advances towards one of his colleagues and other women, he was almost hit by a car in front of his house. The driver remains “enchanted” upon seeing Dante, and then faints shortly after; while Dante tries to look for help to rescue her, the woman gets back into the car and drives away at high speed. The following morning she reappears on the stairs of the apartment building where Dante lives, to whom she confesses that her name is Maria and that she got lost in the city, while she was looking for a bar where she could go to the bathroom. Dante hosts her in his house, but suddenly the woman runs away again. Dante then tries to look for her at the Hotel Excelsior, and this time their acquaintance continues with visits to the city's shops and restaurants. Maria progressively changes Dante's look, buying him elegant clothes, drawing a mole on his face and putting a toothpick in his mouth. She also begins to always call him Johnny; Dante, without understanding why, follows her will out of love. When Maria suddenly disappears from the city again, Dante is very down in spirits, until he receives a telephone invitation from the woman to join her in Palermo.

Johnny Stecchino: the cast

We have seen the plot of Johnny Stecchino, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Roberto Benigni: Dante Ceccarini; Johnny Stecchino

Nicoletta Braschi: Maria

Paolo Bonacelli: lawyer D'Agata “the uncle”

Franco Volpi: minister

Ivano Marescotti: Doctor Randazzo

Turi Scalia: Judge Bernardino Cataratta

Loredana Romito: Gianna

Alessandro De Santis: Lillo

Salvatore Borgese: Ignazio, Don Filippo Cozzamara's driver

Gaetano Campisi: mafioso in a car

Giulio Donnini: cardinal

Domenico Minutoli: commissioner

Giorgia O'Brien: wife of the minister

Ignazio Pappalardo: Don Filippo Cozzamara

Tony Sperandeo: Mafioso in a car who shoots

Giorgio Trestini: hotel doorman

Vito Zappalà: Marshal

Streaming and TV

Where to see Johnny Stecchino live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 16 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.