Sapiens – One Planet: previews of today's episode, 16 December 2023

Tonight, Saturday 16 December 2023, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3, Sapiens – One Planet, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination hosted by Mario Tozzi, will be broadcast. How were the places to build the ancient cities chosen? Did the ancients build according to the wishes of the gods or were they careful about the territory? Do our modern cities resemble the ancient ones? What replaces the ancient acropolis in contemporary cities? These are just some of the questions we will try to answer while trying to discover the relationship of the ancients with the landscape.

The episode will open with the revelation, exclusively for “Sapiens – One Planet”, of the exceptional archaeological discovery that occurred just outside the walls of Paestum. During the excavations of a small Doric temple, archaeological finds were found such as terracotta votive offerings representing Eros on a dolphin and other extraordinary finds that reveal a surprising archaic history. The journey of “Sapiens – One Planet” into ancient history will continue in the ancient city of Poseidonia, today's Paestum, an extraordinary archaeological site through which it is possible to discover how a colony was founded. Through the story of the territory, Mario Tozzi will explain the relationship of the ancients with nature. In the main documentary, however, “Sapiens – One Planet” will retrace the stages of the construction of the ancient acropolis of Athens in the era of Pericles, studying, for example, the true meaning of the Parthenon, home of a divinity, but also the symbol of a entire people who gave life to a new form of government: democracy. For the space dedicated to the “Dialogues of Sapiens”, the scientist Mario Tozzi will converse with the humanist Pietrangelo Buttafuoco on the themes of the evening.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sapiens – One Planet live on TV and live streaming? The program airs, as mentioned, today – 16 December 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.