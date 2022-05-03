With the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court in the United States, more details about the couple have come to light.

In recent days, it has been known about the work that the actor could not finish, but also how he left one of his most popular franchises: “Pirates of the Caribbean”. In court, Depp discussed his sixth truncated pirate movie and details of the script he was going to be involved in.

Johnny Depp revealed that he will not return to “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”. Photo: Disney

Now, more than ten days after the start of the trial, new information has emerged, this time regarding to the business deal Depp had with Disney. His millionaire salary has been made known.

Last Monday, May 2, Jack Whigham, Depp’s manager at the Creative Artists Agency, appeared and testified about how the Washington Post opinion piece written by Amber Heard, published in December 2018, damaged the actor’s reputation in Hollywood. .

Before the judge handling the case, Whigham said he had “closed a deal” for Depp to star in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” for $22.5 million. Also, he mentioned that in early 2019, after the publication, “it became clear that the Disney producers were going in a different direction”, which no longer included Depp in the tape.

“After the opinion piece, it was impossible to get him a movie from a major studio, which is what we normally would have focused on in that time period. It’s true, we didn’t have a written contract, but on more than one occasion we reached verbal agreements,” Whigham said.

Johnny Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after an article surfaced in which she discusses her experience with domestic abuse. The $50 million lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic.