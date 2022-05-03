Juan Jonsson and his nanny Ana Jiménez. RRSS

Juan Jonsson was born in Sweden 51 years ago, lived in Bolivia until he was six, and then settled with his family in Fuengirola, Spain. From that early childhood in Cochabamba he took with him the memory of Ana, his nanny. He has now completed a journey into the past, in a long way that he recorded in a video for TikTok. Juan traveled days ago to Yacuiba, in the south of Bolivia, and met Ana again. 45 years had passed since the last time they saw each other. He was then a child and she was a young woman in her thirties. The hug could not be more emotional.

Juan’s parents were European missionaries. In the 1970s religious work was common in Bolivia and the couple of pastors with three children traveled there. So they looked for a babysitter for Juan, the youngest. They found Ana, who was 31 years old at the time. “I was sad because my son was sick, terminally ill from the heart. My husband had died in Alto Beni, working, when he was swallowed by a drill. The [por Juan] It came as a gift from God”, Ana told the program Here Live, from the chain Bolivision.

Video: RR H.H.

The encounter was documented by Juan. He launched an online fundraising campaign that he titled “Finding Ana.” And with the help of the woman’s son he crossed the Atlantic and landed in Bolivia. “She knew someone was going to visit her, but she didn’t know who,” said Juan, who is also a pastor, in the interview with Aquí en Vivo. The video shows how Ana doubts that man who is at her door, until she recognizes the child that she was her. She at that moment she hugs him and raises her hands to the sky. “When I saw him again I didn’t recognize him, but in my heart I had him. I stayed with Juanito, he was six months old, he was affectionate. Later, when he grew up, he ran everywhere I was. He called him ‘my Swedish cholo’ and he called me ‘my nana,’” Ana recalled.

