Dhe white three-piece suit in which John Travolta danced through the musical film “Saturday Night Fever” more than 45 years ago exceeded expectations at an auction. The suit went under the hammer in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend for around $260,000.

The auction house Julien’s had expected a top bid of around $200,000. The costume designer Patrizia von Brandenstein deliberately chose a three-piece suit made of polyester before filming began in the mid-1970s.

The suit, she told the New York Post a few days ago, was designed to look cheap enough to fit the budget of a young New York general store clerk with a penchant for disco music, who Travolta played in Saturday Night Fever . Together with the then 23-year-old, she found what she was looking for in Brooklyn.

The three-piece suit, which von Brandenstein paired with a black shirt, cost less than $200. According to the auction house, of the three pairs Travolta wore as Tony Manero during filming, two have survived.