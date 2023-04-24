It looks like Lego is set to release a Pac-Man arcade machine model this summer.

Images of the set have been making the rounds online, and while the pictures in question are admittedly very blurry, they appear to show the upper half of a Pac-Man cabinet. Along with the cabinet half itself, there also seem to be Lego models of Pac-Man and two small ghosts.

While nothing has been officially announced, according to Lego leaker falconbricks, this set will be released on 1st June and sell for $269.99 (so, around £217). Meanwhile, it is said to have 2651 pieces.

You can see how it looks for yourself below:

Along with this set, Lego could on the cusp of revealing a Legend of Zelda-themed model.

Back in February, the brick maker began removing videos uploaded to YouTube which discussed the rumored Legend of Zelda set, issuing copyright claims left, right and center. This move was seen to be confirmation the set is indeed real.

But while these sets are yet to be officially confirmed, we do have several Sonic-themed models on the horizon. These four sets will arrive on 1st August, with prices ranging from £24.99 to £94.99.

You can read more on Lego’s Sonic sets thanks to Ed’s breakdown on them all here.