May 21 2022 08:36
The White House said in a statement that Pentagon spokesman John Kirby will become the US National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications.
“In this role, Kirby will coordinate interagency efforts to explain US policy and serve as a senior management voice on relevant matters, including as appropriate on the White House platform,” the White House said.
Kirby previously worked for the State Department and also served as Pentagon press secretary to former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.
