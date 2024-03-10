American actor John Cena went naked to announce the Oscars

American actor John Cena went naked to announce the Oscars. Broadcast by ABC News on YouTube.

The former wrestler, the holder of the most championship titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, took the stage to introduce the Best Costume Design nominees wearing open shoes and holding a sign with the name of the nomination.

The Oscar for best costumes was awarded to the film “The Unfortunate Poor.”

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on the night of March 11 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The host was once again comedian and TV presenter Jimi Kimmel.