The head of the Tambov region, Maxim Egorov, proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade increase the threshold of dominance for retail chains in the region from 25 to 35%, a representative of the department said during a hearing of the Public Chamber. Deputy head of the ministry Viktor Evtukhov confirmed this information to Izvestia.

We are talking about possible amendments to the trade law. Now the share of dominance is calculated from the volume of all products sold for the year in monetary terms; it is important when a company purchases new space. For now, it is allowed to increase it – against the backdrop of the departure of foreign companies. But this is a temporary measure, it is valid until the end of the year.

To consider this proposal, the Ministry of Industry and Trade sent a request to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The Ministry asked to express its position on the need and advisability of changes to the trade law, taking into account the socio-economic aspects in the region. Their positions on this issue are different, Evtukhov explained.

An increase in the share of large retail facilities in the consumer market of the subject may put excessive pressure on small and medium-sized businesses. The practice of recent years shows that after a new chain store is opened in a region, residents reorient themselves towards it, he noted. The turnover of small and medium-sized businesses is falling, often leading to the closure of such facilities. Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is analyzing the issue of the share of retailers in the region together with local authorities.

The Ministry has already sent requests to 47 regions, 21 entities supported increasing the share of dominance, and another 13 proposed giving them the right to independently set such a threshold.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Threshold of abundance: large chains will be allowed to occupy up to 35% of the market in the regions