Via his personal Instagram account, the TV figure Johanna San Miguel, announced to all his followers that his son has made the decision to study medicine. The driver shared the news with great pride and dedicated some tender words to her firstborn for the beginning of a new stage in her life.

“And my little boy grew up. Proud of you. Proud of the beautiful career you chose : MEDICINE. When you told me what you wanted to study, I couldn’t believe it: Medicine… how proud!” reads the beginning of the publication.

Johanna San Miguel shares a tender message for her son on social networks. Photo: Johanna San Miguel/Instagram

Similarly, the popular “Chata” pointed out that the path that awaits Paulo will not be easy, but that in the end he will have a great reward. Also, she decided to accompany the emotional message with a video of her son in a photo session.

Johanna San Miguel on Rafael Cardozo’s flirtations

After Rafael Cardozo’s comments that he would try something with Johanna San Miguel in case he was single, the presenter spoke out and gave his answer to the historical warrior.

“What? You’re talking nonsense… It’s ‘gilerito’, but ‘gilerito’ well, very polite. One day he told me something like: ‘Hey, sweetie…’; I told him: “Don’t worry… Just there,” he told “America shows.”

In addition, she added that she considers all the participants of “This is war” as her children. “No (he would have had a chance even if he was single). Rafael is ‘mostro’, cool, he’s the best, he fights itchy, weepy, (but) I have a lot of love for them and I see them all as my little children. There is no way” he explained.

Johanna San Miguel’s ‘crush’ answers a message

Johanna introduced the famous person who is her platonic love in networks without thinking that he would respond minutes later. Hawaiian surfer and musician Landon McNamara shocked the actress by replying to his Instagram story.

Surfer Landon Mcnamara is Johanna San Miguel’s crush. Photo: Johanna San Miguel/Instagram

“There will be someone cooler than Landon Mcnamara,” the cheerleader wrote. However, moments later she published another story announcing that the artist saw what she put and replied the following: “Mahalo”, which means thank you. “I can die in peace, my crush answered me,” she added excitedly.

The message of The surfer Landon Mcnamara. Photo: Johanna San Miguel/Instagram

Johanna San Miguel denies rivalry with María Pía Copello

As can be seen on the small screen, both Johanna San Miguel and María Pía Copello are moved by each point that their team achieves: warriors and combatants, in This is war. His passion has reached the point of seeing in some moments some crosses of words to defend his participants, this made the audience suppose that both figures could have some kind of rivalry.

Johanna San Miguel denies a bad relationship with María Pía. Photo: composition/LR/diffusion-EEG

However, the popular “Queca” from Pataclaún denied the assumption on her Instagram account. “A lot of things can happen on the set of ‘This Is War.’ We are both passionate about our teams and we fight for every point, but there is no doubt that the duo with María Pía Copello is fun and we have a good time” wrote.

Johanna San Miguel’s son trolls her during an interview

Paulo Astorga, is the young son of the host Johanna San Miguel, who showed his sense of humor during an interview with “America shows” with his mother. Both were on the set of “This is war”, and the reporter asked the teenager what the actress was like off camera.

“Honestly, the way you see it here is at home. She is exactly the same person, she is just the same… she commands respect. You see her here at 1.49 my It seems like a gnome to you, but when you look at its face and it starts to ‘herd’ you, you say ‘That’s it, I’ll pay attention to the dwarf’” he commented jokingly.

Johanna San Miguel returns to the theater with Carlos Carlín

The duo of actors announced the premiere of the new theatrical comedy that they will star in: “Until TV separates us”. The premiere of the work will be next April 21, in the remodeled Japanese Peruvian Theater.

“Despite everything and against everything, Carlín and I will get together again in the theater and what better way to do it than in the Peruvian-Japanese that opened its doors to us many years ago. Working with Carlín is very pleasant for me because we handle the same codes of humor, we complement each other very well on stage. ”, affirms with great emotion the presenter of “This is war”.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín return to the tables. Photo: Diffusion

Johanna San Miguel shows her face for “This is war”

The host of the competition reality show gave her opinion on the prejudiced comments that the reality boys have received, because on several occasions, they have been mocked for the challenges they carry out in This is war.

“There is an issue that needs to be clarified, because that stigma that ‘makes cups’… This is not like that, it is true that we had a game where we made cups (…) but you don’t even imagine that the boys, Every day, they are giving and giving (in the games), there comes a time when the body begins to feel (exhaustion), no matter how old you are, ”said Pía Copello’s driving partner.

Johanna faces María Pía in an EEG circuit

Duel of drivers. The ‘mothers’ of the ‘warriors’ and ‘combatants’ joined one of the competitions of the reality show “This is war” to make a decisive point for their teams. Both received the indications of the members of their teams to be able to perform a good competition and prepared for the decisive moment.

Although the competition was close, Pía Copello was the driver who stood out for her speed and skill and managed to ring the bell first, adding one more point in favor of the ‘combattientes’.