Johanna San Miguel surprises every time he reveals details about his love life. Last Saturday, April 23, during an interview on the program “you are in all“He was asked about the number of partners he had and was surprised to reveal who his first love was.

The EEG host and Carlos Carlín were present on the set of “You are in all of them” and participated in a question game directed by Natalie Vértiz to find out how much one knows about each other, because they consider themselves “the best friends of all life ”.

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía throws a dart at Johanna San Miguel: “All your roles have been very boring”

What did Johanna San Miguel say?

After some questions, Natalie Vértiz asked the protagonists of “Until TV separates us” how many formal couples they had. Before her question, Johanna surprised everyone by revealing that she, of her romances, she only considers that she had a serious relationship.

San Miguel revealed that she had up to four formal boyfriends, but Carlos Carlín corrected her and assured that she only had one. She agreed with him and corrected herself: “Yes, Camilo, who raised my son,” she said very emotionally.

“I said ‘four for Hair (Madueño) who was my first crush’, I was 18 years old, but he was my partner for five years. But a serious couple, one: Camilo, the love of my life, let’s say, “said San Miguel.

YOU CAN SEE: Stefano Salvini dedicates a tender message to Johanna San Miguel: “I love you very much, genius”

Johanna San Miguel details reunion with Stefano Salvini

This April 7, the driver caused a stir on social networks after publishing a video in which she is seen with Stefano Salvini. During the program “On everyone’s lips”, she told how this outing was with her ex-partner.

“I was presenting my show in Cusco and Stefano, whom I have a lot of affection for, and I know what he is looking at me at this moment – ​​a kiss for you – came to see me. This show also had a part that talks about him, about the history we had. First time seeing me in the theater and it was too much fun” she said very happy.

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía Copello to Johanna San Miguel: “The jokes between us are over”

Did Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín think about having children together?

The famous duo of ‘Queca’ and ‘Tony’ in “Pataclaun”, Carlos Carlín and Johanna San Miguel revealed that there was a moment in their lives when they considered starting a family together.

“We have even talked about having a child when we were kids. I am an excellent mom. For years, everyone has wondered why we are not together, why we are not a couple. It is impossible. We would gouge out our eyes, we would end up on Sundays,” the EEG host revealed to El Comercio.

Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlin. Photo: Archive

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel ‘blocks’ Rafael Cardozo: “Said Palao is not your chupe”

Johanna San Miguel is proud of her son

The actress Johanna San Miguel expressed her joy on social networks and announced that her son Paulo Astorga decided to study medicine. Likewise, she recognized that the road will be complicated; however, he will have a great reward in the end.

“And my little boy grew up. Proud of you. Proud of the beautiful career you chose: medicine. When you told me what you wanted to study, I couldn’t believe it: Medicine… how proud!” he said at the beginning of the publication on Instagram.

Johanna San Miguel shares a tender message for her son on social networks. Photo: Johanna San Miguel/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel on meeting Guty: “He was not unfaithful, he was not unfaithful, he was not unfaithful”

Johanna San Miguel misses ‘Queca’

She and her great friend Carlos Carlín participated in “Pataclaun”, a space that told a story full of laughter and humor. During an interview on the program “You are in all”, Johanna revealed that she is very nostalgic for the show.

“I have wonderful memories and also because I can still do my character, Without realizing it, my character is an older adult, so I can play it until I’m 80 years old if I want to,” said the host of “This is war.”

YOU CAN SEE: Roger del Águila after being challenged by Johanna San Miguel: “He doesn’t want to leave the warriors in a bad way”

Did Johanna San Miguel defend EEG from criticism?

‘The mother lion’, Johanna San Miguel defended EEG, which she leads due to the constant criticism she receives for the relative ease of her games. This after Jossmery Toledo pointed out that completing the circuits requires great physical effort.