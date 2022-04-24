“The government would help millions of households and businesses, and above all it would collect billions that it could use to cut taxes and raise salaries and pensions.”





The League relaunches the fiscal peace proposal. The secretary does this directly Matteo Salvini to Affaritaliani.it. “The League’s proposal provides for fiscal peace and scrapping for reduced tax bills, which are 90% of the total, we must focus only on the big tax evaders. The State would collect billions, and millions of Italians would return free to work, have a checking account and paying taxes. Reopen the terms of payment of the installments of the old scrapping for those who cannot pay, and foresee a new scrapping for the years 2018 and 2019, it is another precise request from the League to help families and businesses “.

Salvini recalls that at the moment there are “140 million files waiting to leave, 15 million Italians with at least one pending file, more than 1,000 billion euros to be collected, which with this economic crisis, after years of pandemic and months of war , they will never be cashed. ” Not only that, the Northern League leader always explains: “80% of the cards under € 1,000 and only 0.2% of the cards are above € 100,000. With an extraordinary and necessary fiscal peace, after the hard years of Covid and with the war unfortunately at the door, the government would help millions of households and businessesand above all it would collect billions that it could use to cut taxes and increase salaries and pensions “.

Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels the order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of world trade disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future